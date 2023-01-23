Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

The Spurs start a three-game road trip in Portland.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) will face the Portland Trail Blazers (21-24) tonight in Portland. The Spurs are 0-2 versus the Blazers this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 131-126 loss versus the Clippers.

Keldon Johnson had 23 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 16 points. Zach Collins finished with 17 points and four rebounds while Josh Richardson recorded 17 points and four assists in the loss.

"It sucks to lose though. We're trying to win games. We put ourselves in positions to win games most of the time. Obviously, they [Clippers] are a very talented team. They got guys who can score," Collins said. "We had a chance to win so that's definitely a positive."

"The team, I thought, they were spectacular," Gregg Popovich said. "They never give in. They're playing more physically than they have all year. They're assisting. Playing with each other and playing the right way. Those guys [Clippers] made shots down the stretch. At times that's the difference."

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Classic Ed. jerseys tonight v Blazers #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/JXAd6lpr7f — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 23, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Blazers have four consecutive games with more free throws made than their opponent.

2. The Blazers are 10-3 at home when leading after the third period.

3. In 29 career games against San Antonio, Portland's Damian Lillard has scored 30-plus points 10 times, including three of the last four matchups.

4. The Spurs are on a seven-game road losing streak.

5. The Spurs are winless this season when trailing after the third period.