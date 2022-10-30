Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

The Spurs will look to win their second-consecutive game tonight.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-2) will look to get their second-straight win tonight as they will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) tonight at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are 1-1 this season versus Minnesota this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 129-124 win against the Bulls.

Keldon Johnson had 33 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 21 points and 13 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with 11 points, Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points, and Josh Richardson finished with 12 points and six assists.

"We stuck to our game plan, we executed, and we got the win. The Bulls are a great team. They have great players," said Johnson. "We went out there and just executed and did what Pop told us to do."

SPURS, WOLVES INJURY REPORT

Richardson, Vassell, and Sochan will be out of action tonight against Minnesota.

Wolves IR v Spurs:



Kyle Anderson - Back Spasms, Jordan McLaughlin - Right Heel Soreness both questionable #porvida #nba #RaisedByWolves #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 29, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs are fifth in the league in three-point percentage at 39 percent.

2. The Spurs are eighth in Offensive Rating in the NBA at 115.9.

3. The Spurs are third in the NBA in PACE at 103.4.

4. The Spurs lead the NBA in assists per game at 31.8.

5. The Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA in PACE at 103.1 and is on a two-game win streak.