Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Timberwolves

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-1) will look to build on their three-game winning streak as they will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) tonight at the Target Center.

The Spurs are coming off a 115-106 road win against the Wolves Monday night.

Devin Vassell had 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the team while Jakob Poeltl added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Tre Jones finished with eight points, Jeremy Sochan recorded his NBA-best 14 points, and Keldon Johnson added 18 points in the win.

"We kept up the pace," Jakob Poeltl said. "We got out to a lead and we didn't stop playing, we kept the pressure on until late in the fourth quarter when we let off the gas a little bit and they came back a little bit, but for the most part of that game we just kept going and going and I was really proud of that effort."

SPURS, TIMBERWOLVES INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR update: Vassell is now OUT v Wolves tonight (left knee soerness) #porvida #nba #gospursgo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 26, 2022

Spurs IR v Wolves:



D. Vassell - DOUBTFUL (left knee soreness)



Wesley, Barlow, Branham, Bassey - OUT G League



Wolves IR v Spurs:



DOUBTFUL

A. Rivers - Right Hip Soreness



OUT

K. Anderson - Back Spasms

L. Garza - Two-Way Contract

J. Minott - G League Assignment#porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/HgqgRvISxF — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) October 25, 2022

SPURS UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs rank third in the NBA in PACE at 103.7.

2. The Spurs are fifth in the NBA in loose balls recovered totals ar 22.

3. The Spurs are tenth in the NBA in scoring at 117.0 points per game.

4. The Spurs lead the NBA in assists per game at 30.

5. The Spurs are sixth in the league in field goals made at 43.8 per game.