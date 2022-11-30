Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder

Can the Spurs snap their losing skid against the Thunder?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-15) will look to snap their eight-game losing skid on Wednesday night as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (8-13). The Spurs and Thunder will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 143-138 home loss versus the Lakers.

Keldon Johnson had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 20 points. Tre Jones finished with 23 points and 13 assists while Doug McDermott recorded 15 points.

"Everyone came in and played extremely hard. We fought to the very end. We just came up short," Jones said. "We continue to talk about it every single day, trying to figure out how we can turn this thing around and start stacking some wins again."

Popovich on team's play v LAL, thoughts on Tre Jones & I. Roby, playing with physicality and more #porvida #lakeshow #nba pic.twitter.com/xeGkkgbflX — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 27, 2022

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v OKC - Poeltl, Sochan out



Barlow, Wesley out



Bates Diop, Langford, Richardson - questionable #porvida #nba #ThunderUp — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 29, 2022

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-THUNDER

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys tonight.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have lost seven-straight road games.

2. The Spurs have been out-rebounded in four-straight games.

3. The Spurs are 3-0 on the road when leading after the third period.

4. The Thunder are 0-4 at home when trailing after the first period.

5. The Thunder are 4-5 versus teams with a sub-.500 record.