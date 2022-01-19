Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder

Can the Spurs pick up the win Wednesday?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (16-28) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-29) Wednesday night.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team could not take down the West's best team, losing to the Suns, 121-107, in San Antonio.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Dejounte Murray had 18 points and Keldon Johnson ended the night with 14 points.

"They're [Suns] are a very good team. They were in the championship last year. Very solid. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times. We had some bad turnovers. A couple of bad shots," Johnson.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Thunder have seven consecutive games with fewer free-throws attempts than their opponents.

2. The Thunder are 4-1 on the road when leading after the third period.

3. The Thunder are averaging 100.3 points per game on the road this season through 21 games.

4. The Spurs have lost three-straight games to the Thunder.

5. The Spurs are 1-2 in their last three games and are averaging 105.7 points per game and are shooting 34% from the three-point line.