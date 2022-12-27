Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder

Can the Spurs get a road win versus the Thunder?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (11-22) will face the Oklahoma City Thunder (14-19) tonight in Oklahoma City.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 126-122 home win versus the Utah Jazz.

Keldon Johnson had 21 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 11 points. Devin Vassell finished with 24 points and eight assists while Malakai Branham recorded a career-high 20 points in the win.

The Spurs also snapped their two-game losing streak.

"They competed well. They deserved it. They played well. Our big guys were great at the rim, blocked shots, rebounds, scoring and we had a lot of people contribute around that. But I think overall they were pretty consistent defensively through the four quarters," Gregg Popovich said. "We didn't play two quarters or two and a half or something like that. I thought they were much more focused for more of the game at that end of the court."

Popovich on win vs Jazz, team playing a full game, defense, Poeltl's return to the court, calls Branham an "old school player," Devin Vassell's improved play, and team contributions in win v Jazz #porvida #nba #takenote #hgospursgo pic.twitter.com/Rqe4h52Phy — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 27, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Thunder is 6-0 at home when leading after the first period.

2. The Thunder have taken fewer three-point attempts than their opponents in three-straight games.

3. The Thunder is 3-1 in their last four games.

4. The Spurs have lost two-straight road games and are 1-5 in the second game of a back-to-back.

5. The Spurs have won three-straight games versus the Thunder.