Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Sixers

The Spurs will be severely depleted Friday night against the Sixers.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (15-22) will visit the Philadelphia 76ers (21-16) Friday night as the Spurs continue their long 7-game road trip. The Spurs and Sixers will meet for the first time this season.

In addition, the Spurs will be without several key players due to NBA COVID protocols.

And just like that the SAS get hit hard with COVID



Spurs IR v 76ers: Johnson, McDermott, Vassell, White, Young - OUT, Health and Safety Protocols



In the Spurs' previous game, the team beat Boston, 99-97 on Wednesday night.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 22 points off 11-21, shooting in his return from the NBA's Health and safety protocols. Devin Vassell finished with 17 points and Keldon Johnson ended with 13 points.

Here are five things to watch for in Friday's game:

1. The 76ers have won five-straight games and are 7-8 at home versus West teams.

2. The Sixers have five consecutive games shooting a higher 3-point percentage than their opponent.

3. The Sixers are 16-2 overall this season when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs are 7-7 overall versus East teams this season and 3-3 versus East teams on the road.

5. The Spurs have lost five-straight games versus the Sixers and are 8-0 on the road when leading after the third.