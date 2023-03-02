Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Sixers

Can the Spurs snap their losing skid tonight?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-38) will face the Philadelphia 76ers (33-17) tonight at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are riding a seven-game losing skid and are 1-0 versus the Sixers this season.

The Spurs are coming off a 119-109 loss versus the Kings.

Malakai Branham had 22 points and five assists, both career-highs, to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Josh Richardson recorded 19 points in the loss.

Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones exited the game in the first half due to injuries.

"We still compete. The guys don't give up. It's hard to fault them [young Spurs] for a lot because they don't really know a lot, so that's where we try to teach them a little bit," Richardson said. "Hopefully, it's starting to go through a little better but they're competitive."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v 76ers:



Barlow, Bassey, Wesley - out g league



Langford - out

Vassell - out

Sochan - out



Jones - doubtful #porvida #nba #GoSpursGo — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 2, 2023

San Antonio recalled guard Blake Wesley from the Austin Spurs.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Statement Ed. jerseys tonight v 76ers #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/Dz11wtpfVC — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 3, 2023

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Sixers have won seven-straight road games.

2. The Sixers are 12-0 on the road when leading after the third period.

3. The Sixers are 17-9 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.

4. The Spurs are 6-4 versus the top-8 Eastern Conference teams this season.

5. The Spurs are allowing opponents to score an average of 120.6 points per game at home.