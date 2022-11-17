x
Spurs

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing skid tonight versus Sacramento?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) will look to snap their two-game losing skid tonight as they visit the Sacramento Kings (7-6). The Spurs and Kings will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 117-110 road loss versus the Blazers.

Jakob Poeltl had a career night with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 21 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 20 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 10 points.

"It's tough because we felt like we had that game. We just couldn't close it out," Poeltl said. "We kind of gave them [Blazers] momentum in the fourth quarter and they took advantage of it. They ran away with it. Got the crowd behind them."

RELATED: Blazers 117, Spurs 110: What they said after the game

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

RELATED: Party like it's 1996! Spurs new City Edition jerseys pay homage to San Antonio's All-Star Game

5 THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost two-straight games versus the Kings.

2. The Spurs have lost four-straight road games.

3. Secure the ball! The Spurs have recorded more turnovers than their opponent in their last three games. 

4. Red hot! The Kings are currently on a four-game home winning streak.

5. The Kings have recorded more assists than their opponent in four-straight games. 

Stay here at KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.

 Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5

