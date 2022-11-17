Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing skid tonight versus Sacramento?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-9) will look to snap their two-game losing skid tonight as they visit the Sacramento Kings (7-6). The Spurs and Kings will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 117-110 road loss versus the Blazers.

Jakob Poeltl had a career night with 31 points and 14 rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 21 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 20 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 10 points.

"It's tough because we felt like we had that game. We just couldn't close it out," Poeltl said. "We kind of gave them [Blazers] momentum in the fourth quarter and they took advantage of it. They ran away with it. Got the crowd behind them."

Keldon Johnson on loss to Blazers, his turnovers, having Tre Jones back, competing vs POR, Poeltl's great night, owning his mistakes, calls Poeltl "the anchor" & his offense ... also Drew Eubanks makes a surprise cameo "Cookie!"😅😅😅 #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter #ripcity pic.twitter.com/JZeM1opyMC — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 16, 2022

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Kings: Langford (heath safety), Collins, Wesley - OUT



Branham out (left ankle sprain), Barlow out ( g league) #porvida #nba — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 17, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost two-straight games versus the Kings.

2. The Spurs have lost four-straight road games.

3. Secure the ball! The Spurs have recorded more turnovers than their opponent in their last three games.

4. Red hot! The Kings are currently on a four-game home winning streak.

5. The Kings have recorded more assists than their opponent in four-straight games.