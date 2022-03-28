Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

Can the Spurs make it four-straight road wins?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (30-44) will visit the Houston Rockets (20-55) Monday night as the Spurs wrap up their 4-game road trip.

The Spurs are 2-1 against the Rockets this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs defeated the Pelicans, 107-103

Keldon Johnson had 21 points to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 18 points in the win. San Antonio also connected on 22 free throws.

"I thought that was a big deal. I thought that really took them out of what they're usually doing because CJ (McCollum) moves so well without the ball. They look for him, they find him. He's just a cover, but in a zone, things get a little bit more stationary, and I thought it helped us a little bit," Gregg Popovich said.

Here are five things to watch for:

1. The Spurs have won six of the past nine games versus Houston.

2. The Spurs have won 3-straight road games.

3. The Spurs have 4-consecutive games with more free-throws made than their opponent.

4. The Rockets are 2-22 at home when trailing after the third period.

5. The Rockets have scored 115-plus points in their last two games.