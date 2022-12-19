Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Rockets

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing skid versus Houston?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (9-20) will face the Houston Rockets(9-20) on the road in Houston. Both teams are on a two-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 111-101 loss versus the Heat in Mexico City.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points and two rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 18 points. Tre Jones finished with nine points and nine assists while Zach Collins recorded 13 points off the bench.

"It's a 48 minute game and we played pretty good defense for 36 [minutes] for three quarters," Gregg Popovich said. "In the fourth quarter our defense went in the toilet and they [Heat] took advantage with their good three point shooting, their great movement that they do for Erik [Spoelstra] and our young guys did not keep up with that for the full 48 [minutes] and so they paid the price in the fourth quarter."

Vassell on loss to Heat, Branham becoming a better player, being the leader of the team, thoughts on Romeo Langford, team learning to play a full game, playing in Mexico, having Jakob Poeltl back, playing in Mexico more than once in the future #porvida #nba #gospursgo #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/BKGgbVayF2 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 18, 2022

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Houston: Barlow out - g league

Wesley out - g league



J. Richardson out, personal reasons



K. Johnson, R. Langford questionable #porvida #nba #rockets — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 18, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Association jerseys tonight v Houston ... #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/9JQNQd1oAZ — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 19, 2022

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs are 4-8 versus teams with sub .500 records this season.

2. The Spurs are shooting 31-percent from the three-point line through seven games played in December.

3. The Spurs are 0-16 this season when trailing after the third period.

4. Houston's opponents have connected on more three-point shots versus the Rockets in nine-straight games.

5. The Rockets are 2-15 overall when trailing at halftime.