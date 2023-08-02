Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Raptors

Can the Spurs get their first win on the Rodeo Trip?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-40) will face the Toronto Raptors (25-30) tonight on the road for the second game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs are riding a nine-game losing skid. The Spurs are 0-1 versus the Raptors this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 128-104 loss versus the Bulls in Chicago.

Keldon Johnson had 21 points and two assists to lead the team while Malaki Branham added 15 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and nine rebounds while Josh Richardson recorded 11 points in the loss.

San Antonio committed 18 turnovers and outscored 38-19 in the fourth period. All five of Chicago’s starters scored in double-digits.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries.

"As usual, a collapse down the stretch bolstered due to turnovers tonight," Gregg Popovich said. "We're up three [points] with 4:05 to go in the third quarter. Everything is going fine but then the turnovers come in. Third period, half in the fourth, just in that period nine turnovers; end of the game because neither team shot very well as far as threes are concerned."

INJURY REPORT

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-RAPTORS

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. Raptors' Fred VanVleet has scored 20-plus points in seven of his last 10 games played overall.

2. The Raptors have won four-straight games versus the Spurs.

3. Raptors' Chris Boucher has scored 10-plus points in three consecutive games while averaging 14.7 points while shooting .633 from the field.

4. The Spurs have recorded fewer blocks than their opponent in seven-straight games.

5. The Spurs are allowing 129.0 opponent points per game through three games in February.