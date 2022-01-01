Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pistons

The Spurs are on a two-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-20) will visit the Detroit Pistons (5-28) Saturday night as the Spurs continue their long 7-game road trip. The Spurs are 1-0 versus the Pistons this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, Ja Morant had 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Grizzlies to a 118-105 win over the Spurs.

Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White each had 15 points to lead the Spurs. Tre Jones finished with 13 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Pistons are fourth in the NBA in forced turnovers per game (15.7).

2. Detroit is tied for eighth in the NBA in steals (8.2 spg) this season.

3. The Spurs have won four-straight games against the Pistons.

4. The Spurs are 6-5 versus East teams this season and 2-1 versus East teams on the road.

5. The Spurs have made more threes than their opponents in five-straight games.