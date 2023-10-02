Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pistons

Can the Spurs snap their 10-game losing streak tonight?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-41) will face the Detroit Pistons (14-42) tonight on the road for the third game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs are riding a 10-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 112-98 loss versus the Raptors in Toronto.

Keldon Johnson had 22 points and three assists to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 14 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and seven rebounds in his final game with the Spurs while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points in the loss.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries.

The Raptors had six players score in double figures and held San Antonio to just 98 points, marking it the fourth time this season the Raptors have held opponents under 100 points.

"It looks like a bucket on the other end with their [Raptors] speed and their athleticism. They got too many points off our turnovers but that's how they play. It's one of their strengths," Gregg Popovich said. "We did a pretty good job in a lot of ways. The young kids showed more physicality. A little better decision-making. Overall, I was pleased with their performance."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Pistons



Dedmon - out not with team



Vassell - out



Khem Birch - questionable (coach's decision)



Tre Jones, Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford - questionable #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/uZjuLYiqGU — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 9, 2023

San Antonio announced the team has waived Dewayne Dedmon.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Pistons have lost two-straight games at home.

2. The Pistons are 1-17 at home when trailing at halftime.

3. The Pistons are 6-14 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.

4. The Spurs have lost 12 consecutive road games.

5. The Spurs are allowing 125.7 opponent points per game in their last three games.