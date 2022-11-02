Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

Can the Spurs pick up win No. 2 on the Rodeo Road Trip tonight in New Orleans?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (21-35) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip tonight as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (22-33) in a second game of a back-to-back. The Spurs are 1-1 on the Rodeo Trip.

In their previous game, San Antonio beat Atlanta, 105-92.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray led the team with 32 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season and becoming the new franchise leader in that category surpassing team great David Robinson.

Mr. Triple Double🔥



DJ has passed David Robinson as the all-time franchise leader in triple doubles! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KY14ITCja9 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

The win over the Hawks also moved Gregg Popovich within five wins of becoming the all-time winningest coach in the regular-season.

Devin Vassell had 20 points and Keldon Johnson added 26 points in 33 minutes. Rookie Joshua Primo had 13 points off the bench.

San Antonio also connected on 12 three-pointers in the first half and their 136 points total tied for the team's third-highest total of the season.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game against New Orleans:

1. The Spurs are 5-6 in the second game of a back-to-back.

2. The Spurs have won three straight versus the Pelicans.

3. The Pelicans are ranked 8th in the NBA in fast-break points per game at 13.4.

4. Pelicans' CJ McCollum is tied for 8th in the NBA in made three-pointers per game (3.1).

5. Pelicans' Brandon Ingram is one of two NBA players to average 22.5-plus points, five-plus assists, 5.7-plus rebounds, and three or fewer turnovers per game.