Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (21-35) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip tonight as they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (22-33) in a second game of a back-to-back. The Spurs are 1-1 on the Rodeo Trip.
In their previous game, San Antonio beat Atlanta, 105-92.
Spurs guard Dejounte Murray led the team with 32 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season and becoming the new franchise leader in that category surpassing team great David Robinson.
The win over the Hawks also moved Gregg Popovich within five wins of becoming the all-time winningest coach in the regular-season.
Devin Vassell had 20 points and Keldon Johnson added 26 points in 33 minutes. Rookie Joshua Primo had 13 points off the bench.
San Antonio also connected on 12 three-pointers in the first half and their 136 points total tied for the team's third-highest total of the season.
Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game against New Orleans:
1. The Spurs are 5-6 in the second game of a back-to-back.
2. The Spurs have won three straight versus the Pelicans.
3. The Pelicans are ranked 8th in the NBA in fast-break points per game at 13.4.
4. Pelicans' CJ McCollum is tied for 8th in the NBA in made three-pointers per game (3.1).
5. Pelicans' Brandon Ingram is one of two NBA players to average 22.5-plus points, five-plus assists, 5.7-plus rebounds, and three or fewer turnovers per game.
