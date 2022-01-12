Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

Can the Spurs snap their nine-game losing skid?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-16) will look to snap their nine-game losing skid tonight as they host the New Orleans Pelicans (13-8). The Spurs are 0-1 against the Pelicans this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 119-111 road loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs had a 20-point lead during the game.

Devin Vassell had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 19 points. Tre Jones finished with 15 points and five assists while Romeo Langford recorded 14 points.

"They [Thunder] attacked the rim really well," Gregg Popovich said. "We had seven assists in the second half. We didn't attack the rim. We didn't attack the paint. Part because of their physicality. Part because we didn't sustain the momentum that we had, the tenacity, the purpose we had in the first half."

SPURS, PELICANS INJURY REPORT

Bassey, Barlow - out ( gleague)

Sochan, Wesley, Poeltl - out



McDermott, Richardson - doubtful



R. Langford - probable #porvida #nba #pelicans — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 1, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys tonight.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs are allowing opponents 122.3 points per game in the last three games.

2. The Spurs are 1-11 on the season when they are outrebounded by their opponent.

3. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson shot 35 percent from the field in the month of November.

4. The Pelicans are 0-5 on the road when trailing at halftime.

5. The Pelicans are averaging 119.4 points per game in their 13 wins this season.