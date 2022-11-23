Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pelicans

Can the Spurs snap their losing streak tonight versus the Pelicans.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-12) will look to snap their five-game losing skid on Wednesday night as they host the New Orleans Pelicans (10-7). The Spurs and Pelicans will meet for the first time this regular season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 123-92 road loss versus the Lakers.

Devin Vassell had 17 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Josh Richardson added 10 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 12 points and three rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points.

Coach Gregg Popovich did not coach in the game versus the Lakers due to illness. Assistant coach Brett Brown took over head coaching duties.

"The end of a long road trip, five games in seven nights, is always going to be difficult," coach Brett Brown said. "We're better than we played tonight. They have competed at a far greater level than they did tonight. We will respond. They're a prideful group."

Brett Brown on Popovich's health, finding out he will be coaching, thoughts on the loss to Lakers, losing record on trip, team did not compete v LAL, feels team will respond to loss... #porvida #nba #gospursgo pic.twitter.com/2WMYIY2d7E — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 21, 2022

INJURY REPORT

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-PELICANS

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs are 1-3 at home versus West teams.

2. The Spurs are 5-1 when they make more three-point shots than their opponent this season.

3. Opponents have made more three-point shots than the Spurs during San Antonio's five-game losing skid.

4. The Pelicans have recorded more steals than their opponents in three-straight games.

5. The Pelicans are 0-4 on the road when trailing at halftime.