Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pacers

The Spurs visit the Pacers for their first road game of the new season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) will look to get their first win of the new season as they will visit the Indiana Pacers (0-1) tonight.

The Spurs are coming off a 129-102 home loss against the Hornets.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 14 points and two blocks. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and nine rebounds and Doug McDermott added 12 points off the bench in the loss.

"I feel like we came out a little soft. They [Hornets] hit us in the mouth early. We were fighting from behind the entire night," said Tre Jones. "I think coming out stronger and not playing from behind the entire game. We got to learn from it."

INJURY REPORT

The Spurs report no injuries for tonight's contest while the Pacers report that Aaron Nesmith and Jalen Smith are questionable. They also report that Myles Turner and Daniel Theis will be out.

SPURS UNIFORMS

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have lost two-straight games to the Pacers.

2. Vassell bounce-back game? The Spurs forward will be looking to get on the right track after a poor showing from the field against the Hornets going 3-15 shooting for 11 points in 28 minutes.

3. Pacers rookie shines in debut. Bennedict Mathurin's rookie debut saw him record 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals versus the Wizards.

4. Three-point shooting needs to improve. Against Charlotte, the Spurs shot 20.6% from the three-point line off 7-34 shooting from behind the arc.

5. Defense! The Spurs allowed the Hornets to score 30 or more points in each quarter in their season-opening loss.