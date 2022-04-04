Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

Can the Spurs maintain their spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) will visit the Denver Nuggets (47-32) tonight as the Spurs will look to maintain their standing in the NBA Play-In Tournament at No. 10.

The Spurs are 1-2 against the Nuggets this season and this will be the final meeting between the teams this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers, 113-92.

Keldon Johnson had 28 points to lead the team while guard Tre Jones added 18 points in the win. San Antonio also scored 30-plus points in the second and third periods to seal the win over Portland.

“Very good second half. First half, the focus just wasn’t there. I thought that the Trail Blazers played hard, physical in the win for all 48 minutes. Luckily, we woke up at halftime. We came out in the second half and did a good job defensively, board-wise, took care of the ball, and ended up with the win," said Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Nuggets have won eight-straight games at home versus the Spurs.

2. The Spurs have won four-straight road games.

3. Denver is 18-1 at home when leading after the first period.

4. Spurs have committed fewer turnovers than their opponent in eight-straight games.

5. Denver is 4-1 in their last five games.