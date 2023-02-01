Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nets

Can the Spurs stop the red-hot Nets?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (12-24) will face the red-hot Brooklyn Net (24-12) Monday night on the road to start the new year.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 126-125 home loss versus the Dallas Mavericks.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds while Jeremy Sochan recorded 20 points in the loss.

Mavericks all-star Luka Doncic recorded 51 points to lead Dallas.

“We were able to maintain our game plan throughout the entire night, and it gave us a shot at the end there. Obviously, he’s [Doncic] a hell of a player, and one of the best players and scorers in the game right now," Spurs guard Tre Jones said. "So, it’s going to be a lot every time trying to play and game plan against him."

"We were able to maintain our game plan throughout the entire night, and it gave us a shot at the end there. Obviously, he's [Doncic] a hell of a player, and one of the best players and scorers in the game right now," Spurs guard Tre Jones said. "So, it's going to be a lot every time trying to play and game plan against him."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Nets

Barlow, Wesley, Bassey out (g league)

Bates-Diop out (illness)

Barlow, Wesley, Bassey out (g league)

Bates-Diop out (illness)

Vassell questionable (left knee soreness)

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Nets are on an 11-game winning streak heading into tonight's game.

2. The Nets are 10-1 at home when leading at halftime.

3. The Spurs have lost five straight games to the Nets including four-straight losses in Brooklyn.

4. San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson has scored 30 points in back-to-back games. His fifth 30-point outing of the season.

5. The Spurs are on a three-game road losing streak.