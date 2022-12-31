Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Mavericks

Can the Spurs get a win to close out the year?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (12-23) will face the Dallas Mavericks (20-16) tonight at the AT&T Center for a New Year's Eve game.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 122-115 home win versus the New York Knicks.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 13 points. Romeo Langford finished with 23 points and two assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 12 points in the win.

"Just staying disciplined, executing. I feel like we did a great job at executing and we stayed solid on defense for the most part. Obviously, we had some mistakes but we stayed solid and just kept playing with each other," Keldon Johnson said.

Keldon Johnson in win v Knicks, his performance vs NY, thoughts on #NewYorkForever 's J. Randall, he is proud of Romeo Langford (wants fans to see Langford's high school/college highlights), Tre Jones' toughness, thoughts on Luka Doncic #porvida #nba #gospursgo #mffl #nba pic.twitter.com/OmWxWuhxAy — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 30, 2022

INJURY REPORT

The Mavericks list Luka Doncic as probable.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost four straight to the Mavericks including three-straight losses to Dallas at home.

2. For six-consecutive games, the Spurs have made fewer free throws than their opponent.

3. The Spurs are 0-9 at home when trailing after the third period.

4. Mavericks' Luka Doncic has career averages versus the Spurs of 27.9 points, 46-percent field goal shooting, 8.5 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game in 14 career games against San Antonio and has gone for 20-plus points in 13 of those 14 games.

5. Dallas is 6-0 when the team scores 126-plus points this season.