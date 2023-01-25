Spurs stumble late in Los Angeles, lose to Lakers 113-104

Keldon led all scorers with 25, but LeBron and Anthony Davis reunited for the win.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-34) played pretty well in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, but couldn't withstand a late surge by the Lakers and lost 113-104.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 25 points, and LeBron had 20 points, 11 assists and 9 boards. Los Angeles was playing on short rest, but Anthony Davis made his return to the lineup and Rui Hachimura made his Lakers debut. Those two combined for 33 points and 18 rebounds off the bench.

Jeremy Sochan opened the game with his sixth made triple in a row, then hit a hook. He was guarding LeBron, denying him the ball and saying something that made the King laugh.

Sochan continues his heater from three



Wait til the end 😜pic.twitter.com/y9TgPxgfMv — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) January 26, 2023

Sochan finished with 14 points, but left the game in the fourth after what looked like an awkward step.

Keita Bates-Diop had a career game in this building not too long ago, and started hot tonight before finishing with 11 points.

Zach Collins was the first Spur in double figures, and Russell Westbrook fouled him hard in the post. Collins left Westbrook bloody and angry with a hard foul earlier this year.

The Spurs led after the first quarter, and second quarter, and third quarter. They were up 85-81 early in the fourth, but the Lakers found a higher gear and went on a 26-8 run to take a commanding late lead. San Antonio just couldn't buy a bucket in that stretch.

Keldon turned it on late, but the Spurs couldn't get any stops to reel the Lakers back in.

This was San Antonio's third loss in a row. They'll play at Crypto.com Arena again tomorrow night against the Clippers.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 147-127 loss versus the Blazers.

Keldon Johnson had 20 points and four rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and seven rebounds while Doug McDermott recorded 13 points in the loss.

Portland exploded for 45 points in the third period.

"We just got to do a better job communicating. It starts with the mindset. Wanting to get stops and we just weren't there tonight," said Doug McDermott. "They [Blazers] were hitting a lot of tough shots. You got to give them credit but the transition stuff we can control a little more. We let them get a lot of easy ones early."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Lakers

Barlow, Bassey, Wesley out g league

Vassell out

Langford questionable left adductor tightness #porvida #nba #LakeShow — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) January 25, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-LAKERS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs are winless this season when trailing after the third period.

2. The Spurs are 3-5 on the first game of a back-to-back.

3. The Spurs are on an eight-game road losing skid.

4. The Lakers have five-consecutive games with fewer offensive rebounds than their opponents.

5. The Lakers' bench is sixth in the NBA in points per game at 37.9 points.