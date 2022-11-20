Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

The Spurs are riding a four-game losing skid heading into Sunday night's game versus the Lakers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-11) will look to snap their four-game losing skid Sunday night as they visit the Los Angele Lakers (4-10). The Spurs and Lakers will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 119-97 road loss versus the Clippers.

Jakob Poeltl had 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 13 points. Keldon Johnson finished with 11 points and two rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded nine points.

"They [Clippers] came out firing," Tre Jones said. "It was one of those games. We tried to answer and slowly chip away at the lead. Usually, when a team is shooting like that, shots start to not fall. We can slowly get back into it. They just kept making plays and making those threes."

"it was just one of those games," Jones on loss to LAC



Tre Jones on loss to Clippers, team development, LAC three pt makes, says team will do better, facing Lakers and former Spur Lonnie Walker, and more #porvida #nba #lakeshow #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/yTfbK7A87i — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 20, 2022

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. Reunion! The Spurs will face ex-Spur Lonnie Walker IV for the first time since he signed with Los Angeles in the offseason.

2. The Spurs have won two-straight games versus the Lakers.

3. The Lakers are 0-8 when trailing after the third period this season.

4. The Lakers are on a two-game winning streak.

5. The Lakers have out-rebounded their opponents in four-straight games.