Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

This is the final regular-season meeting between the Spurs and Knicks.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (15-24) will visit the New York Knicks (19-21) Monday as the Spurs finish their long 7-game road trip. The Spurs and Knicks will meet for the final time this season as the Spurs are 0-1 versus New York.

In addition, the Spurs will be without several key players due to NBA COVID protocols.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost to the Nets, 121-119, in overtime.

Lonnie Walker IV led the team with 25 points. Dejounte Murray finished with 19 points and nine assists. Josh Primo ended with 12 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Knicks have won three-straight games at home and are 6-4 overall versus the West.

2. The Knicks are averaging 98.0 points per game through two games in January.

3. The Knicks are 15-3 overall when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs are 7-9 overall versus East teams this season and 3-5 versus East teams on the road.

5. The Spurs have lost two-straight games and are 15-2 overall when leading after the third period.