Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Jazz

The Spurs are on a three-game winning streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-18) will host the Utah Jazz (23-9) tonight. The Spurs are 1-0 versus Utah this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team got a convincing 144-109 at home against the Pistons Sunday night.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 27 points, rookie Jock Landale added 18 points and Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points.

The Spurs are on a three-game winning streak.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. Utah's Donovan Mitchell is out tonight versus the Spurs.

2. The Jazz are currently averaging 59.1 points per game in the second half on 49.0 percent shooting in 32 games this season

3. The Jazz have made 12 or more threes in three straight games.

4. The Spurs are 2-2 in the second game of a back-to-back this season.

5. The Spurs are 0-8 at home when trailing after the third period.