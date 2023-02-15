Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hornets

Can the Spurs snap their 13-game losing skid tonight in Charlotte?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-44) will face the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) tonight on the road for the sixth game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. San Antonio is riding a 13-game losing streak.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a road loss versus the Cavaliers, 117-109.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and four assists to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 10 points. Malakai Branham finished with 18 points and one rebound while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 14 points in the loss.

The Cavs held the Spurs to 19 points in the first period and scored 34 to open the game.

"We played a helluva team. Coach [J.B.] Bickerstaff does a great job with those guys. They execute. They're aggressive. Really play some good solid defense which will serve them well in the playoffs. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. All those young guys. We spotted them a quarter and then after that I thought we got tougher, we got more aggressive, we got more physical," Gregg Popovich said.

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Hornets



Birch, Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, Isaiah Roby, Devin Vassell - OUT



THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. With a Spurs loss, the team will record its longest losing streak in franchise history.

2. The Spurs have recorded fewer blocks than their opponent in 11-straight games.

3. The Spurs are averaging 111.7 points per game through seven games in February.

4. The Hornets are 6-2 at home when leading after the third period.

5. The Hornets are averaging 121.7 points per game in their last three outings.