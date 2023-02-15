Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Hornets

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-44) will face the Charlotte Hornets (16-43) tonight on the road for the sixth game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip. San Antonio is riding a 13-game losing streak.
GAME REWIND
The Spurs are coming off a road loss versus the Cavaliers, 117-109.
Keldon Johnson had 25 points and four assists to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 10 points. Malakai Branham finished with 18 points and one rebound while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 14 points in the loss.
The Cavs held the Spurs to 19 points in the first period and scored 34 to open the game.
"We played a helluva team. Coach [J.B.] Bickerstaff does a great job with those guys. They execute. They're aggressive. Really play some good solid defense which will serve them well in the playoffs. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. All those young guys. We spotted them a quarter and then after that I thought we got tougher, we got more aggressive, we got more physical," Gregg Popovich said.
INJURY REPORT
THE UNIFORMS
The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.
LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-HORNETS
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. With a Spurs loss, the team will record its longest losing streak in franchise history.
2. The Spurs have recorded fewer blocks than their opponent in 11-straight games.
3. The Spurs are averaging 111.7 points per game through seven games in February.
4. The Hornets are 6-2 at home when leading after the third period.
5. The Hornets are averaging 121.7 points per game in their last three outings.
Stay here at KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.
Twitter: @KENS5, @JeffGSpursKENS5