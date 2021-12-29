Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Heat

Spurs and Heat meet for the first time this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-19) will host the Miami Heat (22-13) tonight. The Spurs and Heat meet for the first time this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team saw their three-game winning streak snapped Monday night at home losing to the Jazz, 110-104.

Derrick White led the team with 21 points, Doug McDermott added 17 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 13 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have recorded more assists than their opponent in six-straight games.

2. The Spurs have scored 100-plus points in three-straight games.

3. The Spurs have lost two-straight games against the Heat and are 4-4 at home against East teams.

4. The Spurs are 0-9 at home when trailing after the third period.

5. Miami is 4-4 on the road versus West teams and have won four-straight games.