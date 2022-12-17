Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Heat

The Spurs take on the Heat in Mexico City!

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (9-19) will face the Miami Heat (15-15) as both teams will be taking part in the NBA Mexico City Game 2022.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 128-112 home loss versus the Trail Blazers.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 14 points. Tre Jones finished with 10 points and six assists while Devin Vassell recorded 13 points off the bench.

"Mostly the story of the game is that we spotted them a half and then we came to play," Gregg Popovich said. "This first half I thought we were pretty dead at both ends of the floor. Not a lot of 'oomph' and 'juice' and that sort of thing. But coming out of the second half we did a good job. You can't spot a team like that who can score they way they do a half, that's for sure."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Miami:



Barlow, Branham, Wesley out ( g league)



J. Richardson out (personal reasons)



Langford questionable (left ankle sprain)



Collins probable (left ankle sprain)

HOW TO WATCH

The Spurs-Heat game from Mexico City will be aired on KENS 5 TV.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS-HEAT GAME

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs are averaging 108.5 points per game in the month of December.

2. The Heat is on a three-game road win streak.

3. The Heat have been out-rebounded in their last two games.

4. The Heat are 4-12 when trailing after the third period this season.

5. The Spurs' opponents are averaging 120.4 points per game through 28 games played.