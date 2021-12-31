Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Spurs begin a 7-game road trip with a game versus Memphis.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-19) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (22-14) Friday as the Spurs get set to begin a long road trip.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team saw their three-game winning streak snapped at home losing to the Jazz, 110-104.

Derrick White led the team with 21 points, Doug McDermott added 17 points and Keldon Johnson finished with 13 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have recorded more assists than their opponent in six-straight games.

2. The Spurs have scored 100-plus points in three-straight games.

3. The Spurs have lost two-straight games against the Grizzlies.

4. Memphis has won 13 of its last 17 games and is holding opponents to 99.4 points in that span.

5. The Grizzlies are second in points in the paint (53.9) behind only San Antonio (55.2).