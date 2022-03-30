Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Grizzlies

The Spurs are 0-3 versus the Grizzlies this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (31-44) will host the Memphis Grizzlies (53-23) tonight as the Spurs will look to extend their 4-game winning streak and remain in the NBA Play-In Tournament as they currently sit at the tenth spot in the Western Conference.

The Spurs are 0-3 against the Grizzlies this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs defeated the Rockets, 123-120.

Dejounte Murray had a career night with 33 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 21 points in the win. San Antonio also had 72 paint points in the win.

“Obviously, we wanted to close out strong. We were just like whatever we got to do to win. It wasn't easy. It was tough. They [Houston] were getting shots," Johnson said. "We dug down. DJ [Dejounte Murray] made some big plays."

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have recorded fewer fouls than their opponent in five-straight games.

2. The Spurs are 1-18 at home when trailing after the third period.

3. The Spurs are averaging 118.2 points per game in their last four games.

4. The Spurs are averaging 5.5 blocks per game in the month of March. Their highest block average so far this season.

5. The Grizzlies have won 5-straight games and have made more three-point shots than their opponent in that span.

Stay here at KENS 5 throughout the season for complete Spurs coverage.