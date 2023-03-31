Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Warriors

Can the Spurs snap their losing streak tonight against the Warriors?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (19-57) visit the Golden State Warriors (40-37) tonight. The Spurs are on a five-game losing skid.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 128-117 home loss to the Jazz. It was the team's final game in San Antonio for the 2022-23 season.

Keita Bates-Diop had 15 points and three rebounds while Sandro Mamukelashvili added 17 points. Malaki Branham finished with 21 points and two rebounds while Tre Jones had 17 points and six assists in the loss.

San Antonio was without Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, and Keldon Johnson due to injuries.

"As long as they're giving effort, they're all learning, making mistakes but overall that's what we're trying to do. No matter who is out, no matter who is not playing, other guys are happy to get minutes. Trying to get them to learn how to play, this is what it's all about," Gregg Popovich said.

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Warriors

Bassey, Birch - out



Zach Collins (left foot), Jeremy Sochan (right knee) - out



Romeo Langford, Devin Vassell - questionable



Doug McDermott - probable #porvida #nba #dubnation #nbatwitter pic.twitter.com/JVaCZqYGAu — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 30, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

Spurs will be in their Association jerseys tonight v Warriors #porvida #nba pic.twitter.com/Ri38MJUGrG — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) March 31, 2023

LOCKED ON SPURS PREVIEWS SPURS VS. WARRIORS

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The San Antonio Spurs have lost three-straight games to the Golden State Warriors.

2. The San Antonio Spurs have been out-rebounded by opponents in three-straight games.

3. The Spurs are on a five-game road losing streak.

4. The Warriors are 18-3 at home when leading after the first period.

5. The Warriors are 4-1 in their last five games.