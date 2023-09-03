Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

Can the Spurs defeat the West-leading Nuggets tonight in San Antonio?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (16-49) host the West-leading Denver Nuggets (46-20) tonight to start a six-game home stand. San Antonio is on a two-game losing skid while the Nuggets lost their previous matchup.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a home loss versus the Rockets, 142-110.

Keita Bates-Diop had 17 points and one rebound to lead the team while Charles Bassey added 14 points. Devonte Graham finished with 14 points and two rebounds while Devin Vassell recorded 13 points in the loss.

The Spurs were without Jeremy Sochan, Romeo Langford, Doug McDermott, Tre Jones, and Zach Collins due to injuries.

"The Rockets drove the ball. They were just really aggressive. Had us on our heels all night long," Gregg Popovich said. "I thought Houston is a really good, physical, strong team. They're energetic. They're aggressive. They deserve to win the game."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Icon Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost two straight versus the Denver Nuggets.

2. Sharing is not caring. The Spurs are 1-30 when recording fewer assists than their opponent this season.

3. Where's the defense? The Spurs are allowing 121.0 points per game in their last three games.

4. The Nuggets have recorded more assists than their opponents in five straight games.

5. Look out Spurs! The Nuggets are 25-9 versus teams with a below .500 record this season.