Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

Can the Spurs snap their losing streak in a rematch against Denver?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-5) will look to bounce back from a loss at Denver and get a measure of revenge as they'll host the Denver Nuggets (6-3) on Monday night. The Spurs are 0-1 against the Nuggets this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 126-101 road loss against the Nuggets.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 20 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and Josh Richardson recorded eight points.

"We were not ready for that obviously," Gregg Popovich said. "Tough coming in here [Denver] on a back-to-back for a young team, but I'm actually glad Denver has all their guys back."

"I think we just got to be mentally prepared to start out the game," Johnson said. "We'll bounce back. We're a young team. I feel like we'll be ready come Monday. We'll be fine. We'll weather the storm and we'll bounce back."

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs and Nuggets will wrap up a home-home series with Denver in San Antonio tonight.

2. The Nuggets are 5-0 on the season when rebounding their opponent.

3. The Nuggets are 5-0 on the year when dishing out 30-plus assists.

4. The Spurs have won two-straight games over the Nuggets at the AT&T Center.

5. During their current three-game losing skid, Spurs opponents are averaging 127.3 points per game.