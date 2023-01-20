Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Clippers

Can the Spurs get a win tonight against Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-32) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) tonight in San Antonio. The Spurs are 0-2 versus the Clippers this season.

The Spurs are coming off a 106-98 win versus the Nets.

Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 16 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 12 points and eight rebounds while Tre Jones recorded 13 points and five assists in the win.

The Nets were without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

"I thought we had a really good second half of transition," Gregg Popovich said. "We moved the ball really well. I thought, as usual, our grunt was good. We didn't shoot that well for a good portion of the game but they kept on playing like they always do. I'm thrilled for them."

INJURY REPORT

The Clippers will have both Paul George and former Spur Kawhi Leonard available tonight.

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their City Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have lost two-straight games against the Clippers.

2. The Spurs are 3-12 at home versus Western Conference teams.

3. The Spurs are 3-22 this season when they are outrebounded.

4. The Clippers are on a five-game road losing streak.

5. The Clippers are 4-10 on the road when trailing after the first period.