Five things to watch: Spurs vs Bulls

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-39) will face the Chicago Bulls (24-28) tonight on the road to start the annual Rodeo Road Trip. The Spurs are riding an eight-game losing skid and are 1-0 versus the Bulls this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 137-125 loss versus the Sixers at home.

Malakai Branham had 26 points and three assists to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 18 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds while Josh Richardson recorded 10 points in the loss.

Tre Jones, Romeo Langford, and Jeremy Sochan did not play due to injuries.

"Another carbon copy. They never give in," Gregg Popovich said. "I thought Malaki had a great game tonight. Blake Wesley after a while got his confidence and did some good things. Everybody on the court did things they should do but they [76ers] made more threes which is not unusual. We're in that situation a lot. Giving up 26 points off turnovers makes it impossible. That's the most disappointing part of the game."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Bulls



Barlow, Bassey, Wesley out - g league



Vassell, Langford, Sochan out



Jones, Keldon Johnson questionable #porvida #nba #BullsNation — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 5, 2023

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Bulls are 1-4 versus the Spurs in their last five meetings.

2. The Spurs are 3-3 versus East teams this season.

3. The Spurs have lost 10 straight road games.

4. The Spurs are allowing 127.7 opponent points per game in their last three games.

5. The Spurs are 13-5 on the road when leading after the third period.