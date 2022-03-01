Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Celtics

Spurs are 1-0 versus Boston this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-22) will visit the Boston Celtics (18-19) Wednesday night as the Spurs continue their long 7-game road trip. The Spurs are 1-0 versus Boston this season and are currently on a four-game losing skid.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team lost to Toronto,129-104.

Jakob Poeltl led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Devin Vassell finished with 15 points. Josh Primo had a career-high with 15 points off the bench.

Here are five things to watch for in Wednesday night's game:

1. Boston has won two-straight games at home and is 4-2 at home versus West teams.

2. Boston's Jayson Tatum is third in the NBA in total points scored (222) during fourth quarters this season.

3. Boston is 4-3 on the first game of a back-to-back.

4. The Spurs are 6-7 overall versus East teams this season and 2-3 versus East teams on the road.

5. The Spurs are 2-4 on the second game of a back-to-back.