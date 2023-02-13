Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Can the Spurs get their first Rodeo Trip win Monday night in Cleveland?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-43) will face the Cleveland Cavaliers (37-22) Monday night on the road for the fifth game of the annual Rodeo Road Trip.

The Spurs are winless on the Rodeo Trip and are riding a 12-game losing streak.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a road loss versus the Hawks, 125-106.

Keldon Johnson had 25 points and two assists to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 18 points. Malakai Branham finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded five points in the loss.

The Hawks held the Spurs to shooting 29 percent from the three-point line.

"They do everything they can. We just keep forming good habits and hope this builds in the weeks and months until next season comes along," Gregg Popovich said. "I can see it in Tre [Jones], I can see it in Jeremy [Sochan]. Keldon [Johnson] is off the charts. Zach [Collins] is off the charts."

INJURY REPORT

Spurs IR v Cavs



Birch, Jones, Langford, Vassell - out



Bassey, McDermott - questionable



Spurs IR v Cavs: Birch, Jones, Langford, Vassell - out; Bassey, McDermott - questionable; Sochan, K. Johnson - probable

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys today.

The Spurs will be in their Association jerseys tonight v Cavs

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Cavs have recorded more assists than their opponent in 11 straight games.

2. The Cavs have won five-straight games.

3. The Cavs are 17-0 at home when leading at halftime this season.

4. The Spurs are 3-7 on the road versus East teams this season.

5. The Spurs are 8-26 versus teams with an above .500 record this season.