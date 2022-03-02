Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Cavaliers

The 2022 Rodeo Road Trip begins.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (20-34) will begin their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip tonight as they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (33-21). The Spurs are 0-1 against the Cavs this season.

In their previous game, the Spurs trounced the Rockets, 131-106, at home.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 28 points. Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and 10 rebounds while Dejounte Murray ended the night with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Spurs' Zach Collins made his Spurs debut and returned to the NBA court finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds in 13 minutes.

"We were a little sloppy in the first half, but I thought we were much more solid moving the basketball, taking care of the basketball, got us some better shots, and we obviously shot better in the second half. Houston never gives in. They’re aggressive, physical, athletic, they just keep on coming. I think we had a good night shooting," Gregg Popovich.

Spurs IR v CLE: Cacok out, Wieskamp out (G League)



Jones, Walker - questionable #porvida #nba75 — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) February 8, 2022

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Cavs are 22-8 this season when they out-rebound their opponent.

2. The Cavs have won six-straight home games and are averaging 106.5 points per game at home this season.

3. The Cavs are 13-2 at home when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs have out-rebounded their opponents in their last two games.

5. The Spurs are 7-23 against teams with an above .500 record and are averaging 108.0 points per game in those contests.