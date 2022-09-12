Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Cavaliers

Can the Spurs extend their winning streak to three-games straight?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (8-18) will host the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-10) as the team will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 115-111 road win over the Heat. The team also won its second-consecutive game.

Keldon Johnson had 21 points and six rebounds to lead the team while Tre Jones added 10 points. Romeo Langford finished with a career-high 19 points and six rebounds while Devin Vassell recorded 18 points and four rebounds off the bench.

The Spurs scored 54 points in the paint against the Heat after scoring 60 in the paint in their last game versus the Rockets.

"We did a good job at moving the ball and playing hard and it just happened to be that way tonight," Langford said. "It shows that the future is really bright for this group especially because we're young."

SPURS INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Classic Edition jerseys today.

HOW TO WATCH

Spurs fan can catch the Spurs in action tonight against the Cavs on KENS 5.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Spurs have recorded more blocks than their opponents in three-straight games.

2. The Spurs are 0-15 when trailing after the third period this season.

3. Spurs' Keldon Johnson has scored in double-figures in seven-straight games.

4. The Cavs have lost two-straight road games.

5. The Cavs are 14-3 this season when leading after the third period.