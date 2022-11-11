Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bucks

Can the Spurs end their five-game losing skid tonight against Milwaukee?

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (5-7) will look to bounce back from a loss at home versus Memphis as they'll host the Milwaukee Bucks (10-1) on Friday night. The Spurs and Bucks will meet for the first time this season. San Antonio is on a five-game losing streak.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 124-122 home overtime loss against the Grizzlies.

Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl each had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 11 points and 11 assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.

"Great game. I thought our guys were fantastic against a heck of a basketball team," Gregg Popovich said. "To play them the way we did tonight feels really good. You're always disappointed when you lose but there's so many good things. These guys are growing."

Popovich on win v MEM, thoughts on the Grizzlies, says team is growing, Keldon and Devin taking big shots, team defense and rebounding... #porvida #nba #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/cmpGen4l1J — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 10, 2022

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will debut their new City Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have been out-rebounded in five-straight games.

2. The Spurs are 5-1 this season when they hand out more assists than their opponent.

3. The Bucks are 9-1 in their last 10 games and are 3-1 on the road this season.

4. The Bucks lead the NBA in rebounding at 51.1 per game.

5. The Bucks are first in the NBA in Defensive Rating at 102.9.