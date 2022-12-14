Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Blazers

The Spurs will look for their fourth-straight win tonight versus the Blazers.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (9-18) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (15-12) as the Spurs will be looking for their fourth-straight win.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 112-111 home win over the Cavaliers. The team also riding a three-game win streak.

Josh Richardson had 24 points and two assists to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 21 points. Tre Jones finished with 15 points and five assists while Devin Vassell recorded 16 points off the bench.

"[We're] playing with a little bit of grunt. More physicality. More purposeful movement. People being responsible for who they are guarding, Taking some pride in it and it follows through on the board. That's what kept us in the game and we're fortunate to make some shots tonight," Gregg Popovich said.

INJURY REPORT

The Spurs announced that rookie guard Blake Wesley will be available tonight against the Trail Blazers.

Spurs IR v Blazers:



Wesley left MCL sprain, Poeltl right knee bone bruise - OUT



J. Richardson QUESTIONABLE right hand contusion



Bates-Diop QUESTIONABLE left foot sprain



Zach Collins DOUBTFUL left ankle sprain



Romeo Langford DOUBTFUL left ankle sprain #porvida #nba #RipCity pic.twitter.com/apK6bDcZCE — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 13, 2022

LOCKED ON SPURS GAME PREVIEW

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Statement Edition jerseys today.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH

1. The Blazers have connected on more three-point shots than their opponents in four-straight games.

2. The Blazers are 5-0 on the road when leading at halftime.

3. The Blazers are 4-1 in their last five games.

4. The Spurs have made seven-or-more three-point shots in three-straight games.

5. What out for the third period. The Spurs are 0-8 at home when trailing after the third period.