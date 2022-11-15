Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Blazers

Can the Spurs rebound from a terrible loss as they face the Blazers in Portland?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-8) will play their second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night as they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (9-4). The Spurs and Blazers will meet for the first time this season.

GAME REWIND

The Spurs are coming off a 132-95 road loss versus the Warriors.

Keldon Johnson had 15 points to lead the team while Jeremy Sochan added 12 points. Josh Richardson finished with 10 points and five rebounds while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 12 points.

"I think just looking at the other team, the way they play; defensively, offensively, they won a championship last year," Sochan said. "So I think just learning from them, the way they move off the ball is crazy, they're fast, and then defensively as well they're always talking, playing with a lot of energy, helping each other. So I think there’s a lot to learn.”

LOCKED ON SPURS GAME PREVIEW

INJURY REPORT

THE UNIFORMS

The Spurs will be in their Association Edition jerseys tonight.

5 THINGS TO WATCH:

1. The Spurs have won four-straight games versus the Blazers.

2. The Spurs are 1-1 in the second game of a back-to-back.

3. In their nine wins this season, the Blazers are averaging 113.7 points per game.

4. The Blazers are fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage at 38.7-percent.

5. The Blazers are second in the NBA in free throws made at 20.2.