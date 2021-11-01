Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Pacers

Can the Spurs start a winning-streak tonight?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (2-4) will visit the Indiana Pacers (1-6) tonight as the team will look to start a winning streak.

In their previous game versus the Bucks, Dejounte Murray had 23 points and nine assists to lead the Spurs to a 102-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Derrick White added 17 points and Bryn Forbes scored 16 as the win snapped the team's four-game losing streak.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have won two straight games in Indiana.

2. Indiana has won five of the last seven matchups in the series overall.

3. Control the boards. The Pacers are 0-3 this season when outrebounded by their opponent.

4. Indiana block party. The Pacers are sixth in the NBA in blocks per game at 6.6 per game.

5. Crimes committed. The Spurs average 9.5 steals per game. They are tied with the Nuggets in this category in the NBA.