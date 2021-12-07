Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Knicks

The Spurs will look to start a new winning streak.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (8-14) will host the New York Knicks (11-12) tonight as the Spurs will look to build on their four-game winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team saw their four-game winning streak come to an end against the Suns losing 108-104 on the road.

Derrick White scored 12 points, Dejounte Murray had 17 points and 14 assists for San Antonio and Doug McDermott poured in 14 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have four consecutive games with a higher 3-point percentage than their opponent.

2. Defense! The Spurs have three consecutive games with more steals than their opponent.

3. The Spurs have won seven straight games at home over the Knicks.

4. The Spurs are 2-10 this season when they are outrebounded.

5. So simple! Make the shots! The Spurs are 0-9 this season when they have less field goals made in a game.