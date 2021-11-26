Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Celtics

Can the Spurs snap their six-game losing streak Friday night?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-13) will host the Boston Celtics (10-9) Friday night as the Spurs will look to snap their six-game losing streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, Hawks' Trae Young scored 31 points to pace Atlanta over the San Antonio Spurs 124-106 Wednesday night.

Bryn Forbes had a season-high 23 points and Dejounte Murray added 22 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds for San Antonio.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs are 0-10 when trailing after the third period.

2. The Spurs have five consecutive games with a lower free-throw percentage than their opponent.

3. Boston is 9-2 when leading after the third period.

4. The Spurs' second unit is averaging 41.5 points per game and 15.3 rebounds per game.

5. Boston is 4-1 versus West teams this season.