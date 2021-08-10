Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Bucks

Can the Spurs beat the NBA champs?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (1-1) will host the defending NBA champs Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) Saturday night in the second game of a back-to-back.

In their previous game versus Denver, Nikola Jokic had 32 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Nuggets past the Spurs 102-96.

Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 27 points and Derrick White had 16 points.

Here are five things to watch for in Saturday's game:

1. Cold shooting? Bryn Forbes has gone 0-6 from the field in two regular-season games.

2. Clean up the sloppy play. The Spurs had 20 turnovers in their road loss versus Denver.

3. The Bucks and Spurs have split each of their last three season series, 1-1. The home team has won every game in the series over the last three seasons.

4. A problem! Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo has posted a double-double in each of the first two games of the new season.

5. Big scorer! Spurs' Johnson is averaging 21 points per game after two regular-season games.