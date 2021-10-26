Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing streak?

The San Antonio Spurs (1-2) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) tonight as the team will look to snap a two-game losing streak.

In their previous game versus Milwaukee, Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-111 on Saturday night.

Doug McDermott scored 25 points and Keldon Johnson added 20 for San Antonio.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's Western Conference showdown:

1. Over the last 10 regular season meetings, the Lakers are 6-4 versus the Spurs.

2. Sharing the ball. The Spurs are third in the NBA in assists per game at 28.3.

3. Creating opportunities. The Spurs are tied for 7th in the NBA in deflections at 16.0 per game.

4. Take advantage of mistakes. The Lakers average 17.0 turnovers per game.

5. Making the most of the opposition's mistakes. The Spurs average 21.7 points off turnovers good for 5th in the NBA.