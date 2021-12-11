Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers

The Spurs and Lakers clash for the first time this season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (4-8) will visit the Los Angeles Lakers (7-6) Sunday night as the team will look to get a road win.

In the Spurs' previous game, Kristaps Porzingis scored a season-high of 32 points. Luka Doncic had 32 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks routed the San Antonio Spurs 123-109 on Friday night.

Devin Vassell had 20 points, Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson had 15 points each and Doug McDermott added 14 for the Spurs. San Antonio has failed to win consecutive games this season.

Here are five things to watch for in Sunday night's game:

1. In their last 10 overall regular season games, the Lakers are 7-3 against the Spurs.

2. San Antonio is 0-5 overall this regular season when trailing after the third period.

3. The Spurs are first in the NBA in paint points at 54.2 points per game.

4. The Spurs average 1.15 points per possession in transition good for fourth in the league.

5. In their seven wins this season, the Lakers average 117.0 points per game.