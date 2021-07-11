Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Kings

The Spurs and Kings meet for the first time this regular season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (3-7) will host the Sacramento Kings (5-6) tonight as the team will look to start a winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Spurs, 99-94.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 15 and Drew Eubanks had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Spurs.

Spurs IR v SAC: Collins, Poeltl out



Primo, Cacok, Wieskamp - out g league



Bates- Diop - questionable #porvida #SacramentoProud — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) November 9, 2021

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Kings have lost two straight on the road.

2. San Antonio has lost three straight games at home and is 0-2 at home if trailing at halftime.

3. The Spurs rank fourth in the NBA in opponent turnovers. The Spurs are forcing 17.4 turnovers per game, including 9.3 steals, which sits at number seven.

4. The Spurs are 0-4 this season when trailing after the third period.

5. The Spurs have six-consecutive games with fewer 3-point makes than their opponent.