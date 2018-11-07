It's been a busy day for the Spurs. After Rudy Gay and Davis Bertans officially re-signed with the team Wednesday, the team announced that 2018 first round pick Lonnie Walker IV signed his contract.

The team did not release the terms of the contract, but the standard rookie scale for the 18th pick is two years, $4.2 million with a team option for the third year at $2.4 million. There is some wiggle room around those numbers. First round picks can sign for as much as 120 percent and as little as 80 percent of the rookie scale.

Currently playing with San Antonio in the 2018 NBA Summer League, the rookie is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.9 minutes in his first five appearances.

The Reading, Pa. native spent the 2017-18 season at the University of Miami, where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team and received Honorable Mention All-ACC, becoming the first freshman in school history to earn all-league honors.

© 2018 KENS